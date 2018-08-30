Horseshoe tournament coming this weekend

Richard Froese

South Peace News

High Prairie will host horseshoe pitchers from all over western Canada when it hosts the second annual Alberta Open on Sept. 1-2.



Participants will play in the singles event at the Gordon Buchanan Recreation Centre hosted by the High Prairie Horseshoe Club in partnership with the High Prairie and District Regional Recreation Board and sanctioned by the Alberta Horseshoe Pitchers Association.



“We will have competitors from all over Alberta and some from British Columbia and Saskatchewan,” says organizer and club president Ray Prevost,



“I’m hoping to have more than last year when we had 65 competitors, including 35 from the local area.”



Players will also come from Cadotte Lake, he says.



“We hope to get more from the north and the local area,” Prevost says.



He welcomes residents to the many activities over the weekend.



A meet-and-greet with refreshments is set for Aug. 31 at the site at 6 p.m.



“People can come out and play and meet some of the competitors,” Prevost says.



“Spectators are encouraged to come and watch and see what the sport is all about.”



Opening ceremonies are set for Sept. 1 at 8:30 a.m. followed by the first flight of play at 9 a.m. and the second flight at 1 p.m.



Action resumes Sept. 2 at 9 a.m.



Participants will compete in classes for adults ages 17-and-over and youth 16-and-under and cash prizes for the top players.



“It’s a two-day total where competitors will play several games each day and the player winning the most games is the champion,” Prevost says.



“Players compete against others with similar skill levels, so everyone has a chance to win.”



A minimum of $4,000 will be up for grabs for cash payouts for the winners.



He appreciates response from the local area to stage the event.



“We’ve had overwhelming community support,” Prevost says.



Registration has been extended to Aug. 28.



For more information, or to register, phone Prevost at (780) 523-0369 or the recreation board office at (780) 523-3988.