Horseshoe club wins top honours in province

Richard Froese

South Peace News

High Prairie continues to pitch its profile in the sport of horseshoes in Alberta.

Established in July 2017, the High Prairie Horseshoe Club was honoured with three awards by the Alberta Horseshoe Pitchers Association Oct. 14 at the annual general meeting in Calgary.

Club president Ray Prevost won awards for Sportsman of the Year and for Most Improved Man for 40-foot.

“That comes with a lot of practice,” Prevost says about the award for most improved.

He says he participated in 38 tournaments this year.

“I have the record for most tournaments in one year for a player in Alberta,” Prevost says.

That’s 10 more than the next most, he adds.

The sportsman award is prestigious.

“It’s the biggest award to win in the association,” Prevost says.

“Ballots for the award are taken to all tournaments and votes are made throughout the year.”

He also received honourable mention for the Builders Award, which was not awarded since the association is reviewing the criteria.

South Peace News reporter Richard Froese won the Media Award.

AHPA president Bruce Grandel nominated Froese for his efforts on promoting the new club and the High Prairie Open tournament Sept 2-3.

High Prairie will be on the rise again as the club will host two more major tournaments.

The Alberta Open has been set for High Prairie in 2018 on the Labour Day weekend, Sept. 1-2 followed by the Canadian championships in 2020 in mid-August, Prevost says.

More than 150 competitors would be expected for the national tournament, he says.

An official announcement by the association is expected in the coming months.

“We will be seeking major sponsors to attract a large field of competitors,” Prevost says.

High Prairie is also in the bid to host the Western Classic tournament in 2020 prior to the nationals.

“If players come for both events, it would bring a lot of people to the High Prairie area for 10 days,” Prevost says.

Prevost established the High Prairie Horseshoe Club to bring a new sport to town and set up temporary pits at High Prairie RV Park on the east site of town.