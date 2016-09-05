Horoscope for fifth week of August 2016

ARIES – Mar 21/Apr 20 Aries, once you have your mind set on something, it is hard to get you to think about anything else. This dedication can be an asset at work in the days ahead.

TAURUS – Apr 21/May 21 Taurus, you are in good spirits this week and it could be due to some good news that provides you with extra energy. Tackle some tasks at hand and then have fun.

GEMINI – May 22/Jun 21 Gemini, it may be time for a change of scenery, especially if you feel like you need recharging. Plan a getaway that allows you to unwind free of distractions.

CANCER – Jun 22/Jul 22 Accept help when it is offered, Cancer. Doing so will considerably cut down on your workload and put you in a better frame of mind. Someone has a proposition that’s promising.

LEO – Jul 23/Aug 23 Leo, though you often enjoy being the center of attention, you will enjoy a much-needed break from the limelight in coming days. Use the time to reflect.

VIRGO – Aug 24/Sept 22 Virgo, when a job opportunity pops up, jump on it without delay. This could be the break you’re looking for, so don’t pass up the opportunity to get on board.

LIBRA – Sept 23/Oct 23 Libra, recognize that some things are beyond your control, no matter how hard you try to influence the outcomes. Do your best and things will work out for you.

SCORPIO – Oct 24/Nov 22 Scorpio, sometimes the best way to help someone is to refrain from offering advice and let him or her work it out. This week you’ll be put to the test in this line of thinking.

SAGITTARIUS – Nov 23/Dec 21 Sagittarius, do your best to address a financial issue in the weeks ahead. It may take some time, but use this week to lay the groundwork for your future financial security.

CAPRICORN – Dec 22/Jan 20 Capricorn, a pleasant surprise has you wanting to share good news with everyone. However, it may be wise to keep things hush-hush for a while until you know all the details.

AQUARIUS – Jan 21/Feb 18 There’s no time like the present to perform a self-analysis in an effort to better yourself, Aquarius. Expect the support of family as you look to make positive changes.

PISCES – Feb 19/Mar 20 Pisces, positive thinking and taking action can help you overcome difficult obstacles. Good news is coming your way.

FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS

AUGUST 28 – Shania Twain, Singer (51); AUGUST 29 – William Levy, Actor (36); AUGUST 30 – Cameron Diaz, Actress (44); AUGUST 31 – Jeff Hardy, Wrestler (39); SEPTEMBER 1 – Gloria Estefan, Singer (59); SEPTEMBER 2 – Mark Harmon, Actor (65); SEPTEMBER 3 – Stefan (Redfoo) Gordy, Singer (41)