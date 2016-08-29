HOROSCOPE – Fourth Week of August 2016

ARIES – Mar 21/Apr 20 Everyone recognizes your ambition this week, Aries. Channel your energy constructively and don’t be ashamed to pursue your goals so strongly.

TAURUS – Apr 21/May 21 Taurus, tackle some slow and steady work this week rather than trying to be innovative or unique. There will be a time to innovate later on. Right now you need to prove yourself.

GEMINI – May 22/Jun 21 Gemini, you are in the mood to get started on something new over the next few days. Think about some tasks you have been putting off and develop a plan to address them.

CANCER – Jun 22/Jul 22 Cancer, take an intellectual approach to solving a problem that has been bothering you for quite some time. Ask a friend for advice if you find you need some help.

LEO – Jul 23/Aug 23 Leo, approaching someone who has not done his or her share of the work can be difficult. Tread gently because this person may have been distracted by something more pressing.

VIRGO – Aug 24/Sept 22 Your big ideas are highly valued, Virgo. Let others know what you are thinking and you may find that even more people are receptive to your ideas than you initially thought.

LIBRA – Sept 23/Oct 23 Libra, things have been going your way for some time now. It’s exciting waiting for whatever is just around the corner. This unanticipated good fortune is just what you need.

SCORPIO – Oct 24/Nov 22 Open yourself up to a new way of thinking, Scorpio. While your way of doing things may be right most of the time, adopting a fresh perspective may help you see things more clearly.

SAGITTARIUS – Nov 23/Dec 21 Try doing something on the spur of the moment. Spotaneity may give you a rush that you may not have felt in some time. This could be just the excitement you need right now.

CAPRICORN – Dec 22/Jan 20 Try to meet some new people, Capricorn. Add to your collection of networking contacts, which will help further both your professional and personal lives.

AQUARIUS – Jan 21/Feb 18 Aquarius, relax when a stressful situation presents itself. Add some humor to the situation so you and others can handle it in the most positive way possible.

PISCES – Feb 19/Mar 20 Pisces, if others are uninterested in being social, find creative ways to enjoy some alone time. This may include music or artwork.

FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS

AUGUST 21 – Hayden Panettiere, Actress (27); AUGUST 22 – Kristen Wiig, Comic Actress (43); AUGUST 23 – Kobe Bryant, Athlete (38); AUGUST 24 – Rupert Grint, Actor (28); AUGUST 25 – Blake Lively, Actress (29); AUGUST 26 – Melissa McCarthy, Actress (46); AUGUST 27 – Aaron Paul, Actor (37)