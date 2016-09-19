Horoscope for Second week of September 2016

ARIES – Mar 21/Apr 20 Aries, exercise patience as you try to resolve a situation this week. You may have found a solution that works for everyone, but it may take time for others to adjust.

TAURUS – Apr 21/May 21 Taurus, you spend much of the week daydreaming, but someone or something unexpected snaps you back to reality. Enjoy this pleasant surprise.

GEMINI – May 22/Jun 21 Gemini, others interpret your focus this week as single-mindedness, and they aren’t quite sure what to make of it. Do your best to keep colleagues in the loop.

CANCER – Jun 22/Jul 22 Cancer, you are not a fan of instability, which is why you like to plan everything down to the smallest detail. This week you may have to loosen up a little bit.

LEO – Jul 23/Aug 23 Leo, you manage to attract attention pretty much everywhere you go this week, in spite of your efforts to be as inconspicuous as possible. Chalk it up to your magnetic personality.

VIRGO – Aug 24/Sept 22 Virgo, you are emotionally charged of late, and that is perfectly fine. It may take a few days for you to begin thinking more with your head than your heart.

LIBRA – Sept 23/Oct 23 Libra, a friend’s free spirit inspires you in the week ahead. Team up and plan an adventure together, or simply find time to spend with each other.

SCORPIO – Oct 24/Nov 22 Scorpio, many thoughts are swirling around in your head, and this puts you in an introspective mood. Make the most of this reflective period and think about your long-term goals.

SAGITTARIUS – Nov 23/Dec 21 Sagittarius, professional obligations are keeping you close to home and that can be frustrating when you want to wander. Check the calendar to see when you can get away.

CAPRICORN – Dec 22/Jan 20 Capricorn, make the most of your positive attitude and look for fun ways to spend time with friends and family. Engage in some light conversation with others who share your optimism.

AQUARIUS – Jan 21/Feb 18 Aquarius, a rewarding feeling awaits as you work to solve a challenging problem. The solution won’t come easy, but your hard work will pay off.

PISCES – Feb 19/Mar 20 Others are noticing the excellent work you have been doing, Pisces. Anticipate a few pats on the back and enjoy all of the praise.

FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS

SEPTEMBER 11 – Charles Kelley, Singer (35); SEPTEMBER 12 – Hans Zimmer, Composer (59);

SEPTEMBER 13 – Fiona Apple, Singer (39); SEPTEMBER 14 – Michael Crabtree, Athlete (29);

SEPTEMBER 15 – Prince Harry of Wales (32); SEPTEMBER 16 – Nick Jonas, Singer (24);

SEPTEMBER 17 – Scott Hoying, Singer (25)