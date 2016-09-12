Horoscope for First week of September 2016

ARIES – Mar 21/Apr 20 A playful and generous spirit make you a favorite friend to have around, Aries. Many may be clamoring for your attention, and you do not know where to direct it first.

TAURUS – Apr 21/May 21 Taurus, uncertainty has you wondering about the direction in which your life may be going. It’s a time for reflection. Look to a parent or trusted advisor for guidance.

GEMINI – May 22/Jun 21 Romance may get in the way of logic this week, Gemini. This is sure to be exciting, but try to maintain your focus. Keep lines of communication with your significant other open.

CANCER – Jun 22/Jul 22 Cancer, do your best to overhaul your finances. Some recent purchases might have made you vulnerable, and now is a great time to regain control.

LEO – Jul 23/Aug 23 Leo, a sudden burst of creativity will inspire you and others in the days ahead. Keep up the great work you’re doing, and don’t be afraid to take chances.

VIRGO – Aug 24/Sept 22 You are given to behaving selflessly, Virgo. But this week you can still help others and take your needs into consideration. Ask for help if you need it.

LIBRA – Sept 23/Oct 23 Libra, resist the urge to overindulge in food or beverages this week. Good times are ahead and you want to be able to enjoy them to the fullest.

SCORPIO – Oct 24/Nov 22 Scorpio, you’re focused on furthering your career, but responsibilities at home must be weighed before making a final decision. Don’t give up; just reevaluate your timing.

SAGITTARIUS – Nov 23/Dec 21 Rather than dreaming of faraway places, make a plan to travel. Establish a savings account or vacation fund and begin making your travel goals happen.

CAPRICORN – Dec 22/Jan 20 Capricorn, gifts might start coming your way and you don’t understand all the generosity. Accept what is offered and recognize that you deserve it.

AQUARIUS – Jan 21/Feb 18 It’s easy to expect others to keep your pace when you have all of your ducks in a row, Aquarius. However, not everyone works on the same schedule that you do. Allow time to catch up.

PISCES – Feb 19/Mar 20 Pisces, promising more than you can possibly deliver at this time will not win you any admirers. Others will appreciate your honesty.

FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS

SEPTEMBER 4 – James Bay, Singer (26); SEPTEMBER 5 – Michael Keaton, Actor (65); SEPTEMBER 6 – Idris Elba, Actor (44); SEPTEMBER 7 – Kevin Love, Athlete (28); SEPTEMBER 8 – Martin Freeman, Actor (45); SEPTEMBER 9 – Michael Bublé, Singer (41); SEPTEMBER 10 – Colin Firth, Actor (56)