Honour song will lead celebration

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A full evening is being set aside to celebrate Indigenous culture June 21 at Indigenous Day celebrations.



The High Prairie Native Friendship Centre is hosting events beginning at 5:30 p.m. at the centre. Doors will open for coffee, tea and fellowship.



Events are similar to last year when well over 100 attended. The grand entry will officially begin events at 6 p.m. and will include the honour song and short addresses from dignitaries.



Following, soup and bannock will be served at 6:30 p.m. with an Elder’s bingo to follow. Children’s games will also occur at 7 p.m.



A band and fiddler will also be on location to entertain. Other events will include dance contests, youth games, face painting, fish cleaning, card tricks and a fish pond.



Organizers ask that people attending bring a lawn chair, and remind them all events are tentative.