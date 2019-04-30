Honour more volunteers, says county

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Changes to celebrate National Volunteer Week in Big Lakes County are planned to possibly honour more volunteers.



Council and staff shared ideas and concerns at its regular meeting April 24, after Volunteer Week, held April 7-14.



Big Lakes County Family and Community Support Services annually hosts appreciation events in High Prairie and in the hamlets of Enilda, Faust, Grouard, Joussard and Kinuso.



“We will take all the ideas and makes changes next year to honour more volunteers,” FCSS manager Nicole Hanna says.



Councillors supported an idea to host events open to all volunteers.



This year, a spaghetti supper was served in local communities to recognize only nominated volunteers.



FCSS allows organizations and citizens to nominate up to 40 volunteers in each hamlet and up to 70 in High Prairie.



Councillors support an idea by Kinuso Councillor Ken Killeen to host appreciation events in communities for all volunteers.



“Have an event and appreciation for all volunteers,” he says.



Both county representatives on the FCSS board agreed.



“That’s a good idea,” South Sunset House Councillor Ann Stewart says.



A barbecue was suggested.



Hanna later says weather may not be suitable in April for an outdoor event.



Grouard Councillor Fern Welch says more volunteers would be recognized at a larger community event.



“People volunteer because they like to do it, not to get any recognition,” Welch says.



Enilda – Big Meadow Councillor Donald Bissell says the event would be a good way for the community to salute volunteers.



“Everyone, come and appreciate our volunteers,” Bissell says.



Killeen is concerned about honouring only selected volunteers.



“When you start naming people, that’s when you get into trouble,” Killeen says.



“Don’t nominate people.”



He says many people told him they are upset they weren’t recognized or nominated, even though they volunteered a lot of time.



It may also discourage people to volunteer, Killeen says.



He suggests FCSS ask organizations for a list of volunteers to honour.



Faust Councillor Robert Nygaard agrees.



“If you aren’t nominated, you won’t get recognized,” Nygaard says.