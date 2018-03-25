Honey Bunny of Guy featured on CANADIANCOOLFOODS.COM



Marnie Scott is passionate about supporting Canadian industry and created this unique and independent website to provide a free service for anyone interested in finding or listing, Product of Canada foods, beverages and ingredients. She welcomes all new product and company suggestions.



Scott tells us, “More Canadian consumers, restauranteurs, retailers, wholesalers, distributors and manufacturers are looking for truly Canadian ingredients, foods and beverages. This is what Product of Canada (POC) is – 98+% Canadian grown ingredients, Canadian labour and processing. These products are in a class by themselves and should be identified, promoted and celebrated across Canada.”



The Shopping List currently has over 2,700 products from 330 companies across Canada. Each company and listing is given the same space and treatment from the artisan organic goat cheese to the grocery chain’s private label frozen cranberries.



The idea is not an online grocery store but rather an information platform which links the products in the Shopping List to the company’s own website, where site users can make informed purchase decisions or simply learn more about the Canadian company and their products. As a free service to all companies and site users – everyone benefits!



She knows she’s doing the right thing when she receives unsolicited comments from companies like: ‘Thanks for contacting us. I really appreciate that you are promoting Canadian food companies and educating Canadians,’ and ‘Thanks so much for including us in your website. This is a project long overdue and I am glad to see you tackling it.’



She is committed to making CANADIANCOOL FOODS.COM a household name. “We listen to our users and are adding new features and functionality to the site to meet their needs. We are now developing an app for users to upload their recipes that use 100% Product of Canada ingredients, and we have a fun feature in the works called, ‘What’s in Your Kitchen’.”



Scott asks Albertans, “Do you recognize and use your local, regional or provincial products?”



42 Alberta Companies Already Featured on CANADIANCOOLFOODS.COM Check them out!

Sunworks Farm Armena

Fairwinds Farm Ltd. Fort Macleod

Broken Tine Orchard Beaverlodge

Andy’s Beef Jerky Gibbons

Gull Valley Greenhouses Blackfalds

First Nature Farms Goodfare

Lynn Thacker Ag. Corp. Bow Island

Honey Bunny Inc. Guy

Birds & Bees Winery Inc. Brosseau

Highwood Crossing High River

Alberta Cheese Company Calgary

Canadian Rangeland Bison & Elk Lacombe

Foothills Creamery Calgary

Bles-Wold Yogurt Inc. Lacombe

Byblos Bakery Ltd. Calgary

Rangeland Meat Shop Lacombe

Fresk-O Latin Foods Inc. Calgary

Mountain Meadows Peabutter Legal

New Oxley Garlic Claresholm

Crystal Springs Cheese Lethbridge

Heritage Frozen Foods – Cheemo Edmonton

Alberta Bison Ranch Mayerthorpe

Progressive Foods Inc. – Snappy Grains Edmonton

Chinook Honey Company & Chinook

Arch Meadery Okotoks

Sunny Boy Foods Edmonton

Rock Ridge Dairy Farm Ponoka

Untamed Feast – Wild Mushrooms Edmonton

Sylvan Star Cheese Ltd. Red Deer

The Little Potato Company Edmonton

Red Hat Co-operative Redcliff

Mighty Trio Organics Edmonton

Irvings Farm Fresh Round Hill

Effing Seafoods Edmonton

Mountainview Farming Strathmore

Fruits of Sherbrooke Edmonton

Field Stone Fruit Wines Strathmore

GrainFrac Edmonton

Golden Acres Honey Products Three Hills

Sativa Group – HollowHemp.com Edmonton

Gramma Bee’s Honey Coyote

Chickadee Farm Herbs Ltd. Flatbush



We encourage your suggestions on new companies and products to add. Inquiries about how to become a Supporter are welcomed. You can reach us directly at contact@CANADIANCOOLFOODS. COM.



“The more we know about what we grow, forage and fish for across this great land – the better for everyone! Not only are the majority of these products, single or limited ingredient foods which nutritionists say are healthier for you, but buying Canadian is an easy way to support the economy and health of Agricultural, Agribusiness, Agri-Food, Fishing and Foraging companies across Canada and right here in Alberta. ”



Scott says, “Now that we’ve created the Shopping List, it’s easy for you to Canadianize your grocery list, menus, meals, recipes, products, and even your garden, with Canadian heirloom vegetable seeds!”



Although not all products are currently available across Canada at this time, as knowledge and demand grows, so too will supply and availability.



Scott has now created a Supporters page to generate revenue and in-kind contributions. She suggests, “The Food and Beverage industry touches all Canadians and many industrial sectors. When you support CANADIANCOOL FOODS.COM you are supporting and promoting the Canadian economy and every company on the website, including your own!”



Chef Scott Downey owner of the new Edmonton Restaurant the Butternut Tree has recently become a Supporter. After ten years discovering the world and the flavours it bestows, Chef Scott Downey is now introducing Edmontonians to his interpretation of Canadian cuisine. The Butternut Tree focuses on replacing global sources of sweet, sour, bitter, and salty with unique ingredients from our home and native land. From budding foodies to seasoned supporters of local provisions and purveyors, this is the place where guests can experience the unexpected.



Chef Downey supports CANADANCOOL FOODS.COM saying, “We work hard to make sure we have ingredients from across CANADA. It’s our mission and our passion! CCF is a great site to source ingredients and ideas! We’ll encourage our patrons to use the site to make their own meals healthier and CANADIAN!”



Steve Petrone, CEO & CTO of Quantiam Technologies in Edmonton has also come on board as a supporter. Steve describes his company as, “A Canadian high technology research and advanced manufacturing company and a pioneer in key emerging sectors of Nanotechnology and CleanTech. Our products target energy and greenhouse emissions reductions and provide high-value materials solutions aimed at enhancing profitability and sustainability, while reducing carbon footprint.”



Steve says, “Quantiam supports CANADIAN COOLFOODS.COM efforts to advance our Canadian world-class Agri-food industry and sustainable high quality food products for all Canadians. We are delighted to support a pioneer such as CANADIANCOOLFOODS”



Scott encourages you to share the site with others, and welcomes your suggestions on new companies and products to add to the Shopping List or inquiries about how to become a Supporter. You can reach her directly at contact@CANADIAN COOLFOODS.COM.



To close, Scott asks, “So… What’s in Your Kitchen?”