Holy Family denies high school closure

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The high school program at St. Andrew’s School is not being disbanded.



Rumours the program may be on the chopping block are being vehemently denied by Holy Family Catholic Regional Division Supt. Betty Turpin.



“There is absolutely no intention of closing the high school portion of St. Andrew’s School,” says Turpin.



“The high school is viable and it’s continuing. There is no intention at all.”



She adds the rumours are new to her this year but not totally foreign. In past years, the school had dealt with similar rumours.



Turpin says the rumours tend to arise this time of year when principal Marc Lamoureux schedules classes for the second semester.



“It happens [rumours] almost every year,” she says, adding if enrolment does not warrant the class being offered, it is not, and students go to E.W. Pratt High School.



“Students move all the time,” says Turpin.



She adds the same rumours also occur at Peace River between the Catholic Glenmary School and public school at Peace High.



The high school program at St. Andrew’s was re-introduced in the fall of 1991.