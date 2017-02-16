Hillview School’s future in doubt

South Peace News received word Feb. 10 that Northland School Division is considering the future of East Prairie Hillview School. An enrolment of around 20 puts into question whether or not to keep the school open. Northland goes through an extensive public process before a final decision is made by the board on such matters. The first step is a public meeting at the school March 15 at 6 p.m. to provide an opportunity for parents and community members to provide input. The Alberta government announced Sept. 16, 2005 that two new schools would be built in East Prairie and Peavine. The Peavine School’s cost was estimated at $9.1 million, the East Prairie School at $3.3 million. On Sept. 8, 2008, Alberta Minister of Aboriginal Relations Gene Zwozdesky and Metis Settlements General Council president Gerald Cunningham cut the ribbon to open East Prairie Hillview School.