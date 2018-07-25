Court Docket – High water level leads to high fine

H.P. court docket

Monday, July 16

Judge D.R. Shynkar

A woman’s fear of driving while water was running over a road has led to a lot of trouble for a Big Meadow man.

Darcy William Hitchcock, 45, pleaded guilty in High Prairie provincial court July 16 to drunk driving and driving without a driver’s licence.

Crown prosecutor Petter Hurich told court the charge arose May 12 at or near Grouard when Fish and Wildlife officers came across Hitchcock driving a side-by-side.

“The believed he was impaired,” said Hurich.

As a result, they called police who came to investigate. Hitchcock blew .150 or just under twice the legal limit.

Hurich asked Judge D.R. Shynkar to consider a driving suspension and a $2,000 fine.

“He should have known better.”

Native Counselling Services of Alberta criminal court worker Cheryl Kachuk appeared in court and spoke for Hitchcock. She explained that Hitchcock and his girlfriend were driving a side-by-side when they came across high water. Hitchcock, who was not driving due to his licence being suspended for not making child support payments, decided to take the wheel and was caught by Fish and Wildlife.

Judge Shynkar fined Hitchcock $1,500 plus a $450 victim fine surcharge on the drunk driving charge. As well, he was prohibited from driving for one year.

Hitchcock was fined a further $345 including surcharge for driving without a licence.

Time to pay both fines was granted to Jan. 31, 2019.



– – – – – – – – –



“What can you say about this except sometimes you should just go home.”

It was the message delivered by Judge D.R. Shynkar while sentencing Wesley Andy Willier in High Prairie provincial court July 16.

Willier pleaded guilty to breaching court conditions by not abstaining from consuming alcohol.

Crown prosecutor Petter Hurich told court the charge arose in Sucker Creek near houses when Willier started a fight and was generally acting “belligerent.”

“People were complaining he was shouting and waving his arms,” said Hurich.

Willier did not oppose the facts submitted.

Judge Shynkar fined Willier $115 including victim fine surcharge with time to pay granted to Feb. 28, 2019.



– – – – – – – – –



A Peavine man who decided to take a drink near the High Prairie Museum has paid the price for his actions.

Ronald James Favel, 50, pleaded guilty in High Prairie provincial court July 16 to breaching court conditions.

Favel was fined $390 including victim fine surcharge.

Crown prosecutor Petter Hurich told court Favel was placed on a court order to not drink on March 15. Two months later on May 15, Favel was found drinking behind the museum by police.

Hurich submitted Favel’s criminal record to court, which included only one conviction since 2001.

Duty counsel Dallas Gelineau spoke for Favel in court and first told Judge D.R. Shynkar of Favel’s early guilty plea. He added the facts were not disputed and asked for a fine.

Judge Shynkar complied and granted time to pay until Oct. 31.