High schoolers ride high at rodeo



Richard Froese

South Peace News

Several local teens were riding high in High Prairie during high school rodeo action April 28-29.



Riders competed at the High Prairie Agriplex in the first rodeo of the season for District 3 of the Alberta High School Rodeo Association.



“Locals did very well in all their events in the rodeos and these riders work hard to compete and have some amazing competition in District 3,” says local event co-ordinator Tracy Pratt.



“With the dedication of the parents, these students have some great goals set ahead of them.



“The kids would say anything is possible but not without the support of the community.”



Competitors included hometown riders from High Prairie, Faust, Kinuso and Sunset House.



“We have 69 high school and 42 junior high competitors this year,” says Gary Havell, AHSRA president of District 3.



Following is a rundown of results for the local riders.

High School Rodeo

Blake Holleis of High Prairie finished second in bull riding on Sunday.



Dawson Cardinal of High Prairie and a partner placed third in team roping Saturday.

Junior High Rodeo

Owen Cardinal of High Prairie won the breakaway roping Sunday, team roping on Saturday, and second in goat tying on Saturday.

Kensie Herben of High Prairie won the pole bending on Saturday and goat tying on Sunday. She finished second in goat tying on Saturday.

Blake Williams and Hunter Williams of Kinuso placed second in team roping Sunday.

Hunter Williams won the chute dogging Sunday and breakaway roping Saturday. He finished second in chute dogging Saturday.

Local riders competed in other events, but placed below sixth.

Kensie Herben competed in barrel racing.

Dawson Cardinal also competed in saddle bronc riding and tie down roping.

Owen Cardinal also competed in roping and chute dogging.

Shelby Cook of HP competed in team roping, barrel racing and pole bending.

Madison Conrad of Faust competed in goat tying.

Ria Mulligan and Holly Mulligan of Sunset House competed in barrel racing, pole bending, goat tying and breakaway roping.

Ben Havell of Sunset House competed in bull riding, and chute dogging.

Several also competed in the High Prairie Amateur Spring Rodeo the same weekend.

Dawson Cardinal of High Prairie finished second in breakaway roping.

Ben Havell of Sunset House placed third in junior steer riding.

Colby Cox of High Prairie finished fourth in junior steer riding.

Braiden Sprowl of Kinuso and Dawson Cardinal of High Prairie placed fifth in team roping.