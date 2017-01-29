High Prairie undefeated at Whitecourt tournament

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The High Prairie novice team won four straight games and first place at a 10-team tournament in Whitecourt Jan. 14-15.

Asher Cunningham scored three goals in each game to lead the team.

High Prairie defeated the Whitecourt IGA Wolverines 7-2 in their first game Jan. 14, then trounced the Hinton Snipers 9-4. On Jan. 15, they defeated the Whitecourt Jaron Water Hauling Wolverines 9-1 to advance to the final, where they defeated Edson 7-5.

Cunningham netted the hat trick in the first game and added two assists. Tyrus L’Hirondelle, Lucas Anderson, Samson Anderson and Muhammed Sharkawi added the other goals.

Matthew Tartal and Lachlan Smith replied for the IGA Wolverines.

High Prairie led 4-1 after one period and 7-2 after two. The third period was scoreless.

In their second game against the Snipers, High Prairie again took the lead and never trailed. They led 3-2 after one period and 9-3 after two.

Cunningham scored his second straight hat trick while Sharkawi and Lucas Anderson each added a pair. Samson Anderson and L’Hirondelle added singles.

Cohen Mumby and Blake Batog each scored twice for the Snipers.

Another Whitecourt team fell victim to High Prairie in the third game. Mason Merrill opened the scoring for Whitecourt in the second minute but it was all downhill from there as High Prairie rattled off nine straight goals.

Cunningham made it three straight games with a hat trick while Sharkawi and L’Hirondelle each added two. Samson Anderson and Lucas Anderson added the other goals.

In the final, the end result was the closest but High Prairie won 7-5. They led 2-0 after one period and 5-0 in the second period before Edson rallied to make it close. Both teams were undefeated entering the game.

Sharkawi, Samson Anderson, Christian Anderson and Lucas Anderson each scored once in addition to Cunningham’s hat trick. He also added two assists as did Lucas Anderson.

Keegan Watson scored four goals to lead Edson while Blake Grycak added the other.

Heart and Hustle winners for High Prairie were Brook-Lynn Willier in the first game, Ryker Halcrow in the second game, Asher Cunning- ham in the third game, and Christian Anderson in the fourth game.