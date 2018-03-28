High Prairie Town Council Highlights From Meeting Tuesday, March 27, 2018

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Tax rate to be debated April 10

Treasurer Terri Wiebe informed council that the tax rate [mill rate bylaw] will be ready for debate at council’s next meeting on April 10.

The good news is that assessment rose about $80 million in the town last year; the bad news is that $50 million of the figure is the new hospital which council receives no direct tax revenue from.

Most of the other $30 million is from 2017 West Fraser mill upgrades.

Doctors tour community

Councillor Debbie Rose said during her report that she went on local tours with two doctors willing to come to High Prairie.

Rose added that High Prairie needs more than the two doctors, but Alberta Health Services is only willing to pay for one. Both doctors paid for the trip out of their own pocket; if one is hired, their expenses will be re-imbursed.

Councillor Brian Gilroy said the AHS policy was put in place so doctors serious in coming to town would apply, and not those only looking for a free trip to see the area.

Rose added both doctors were amazing at the state-of-the-art hospital, and were impressed with the indoor pool.

Snow removal policy needs advertising

Council is looking at ways to advertise its snow removal polity more effectively.

Mayor Brian Panasiuk asked in what way council was advertising its snow removal, the problem being that residents may not be aware, and thus park and/or leave their vehicles on the streets making it difficult for crews to clear snow. Also, vehicles tend to have piles of snow left beside them.

Public works staff advertise on Facebook. Council may advertise future snow removal sessions on their Website and town electronic sign.

Councillors Donna Deynaka and Debbie Rose agreed long-time residents of the town should know when snow removal occurs.

Capital projects approved

Subject to funding, the following capital projects were approved for 2018:

* upgrades to the Evergreen reservoir;

* 52 Avenue repairs from 48 Street to 49 Street [curb, gutter, sidewalk and overlay];

* 56 Avenue repairs from 50 Street west to river [curb, gutter, sidewalk and overlay, and water services], plus recoating of water treatment clarifiers;

* paving of arena parking lot.

Golf Club line of credit

Council approved unanimously the High Prairie and District Golf Club’s request for a line of credit loan guarantee, and the repayment of loan guarantee.

Council, HPSD go behind closed doors

High Prairie School Division board chair Tammy Henkel and Supt. Laura Poloz attended the meeting to discuss a legal issue in-camera.

2 approved to hear Griffiths speak

Council agreed to send up to two members to hear former Minister of Municipal Affairs Doug Griffiths speak in Slave Lake on April 5.

Griffiths, author of 13 Ways to Kill a Community, is well-known for his informative lectures.

Council denies financial help for ski hill

Council denied a request to help the Little Smoky Ski Hill and its deficit.

The ski hill had asked council to pay for one-sixth of the deficit, or $62,000, citing about one-third of the users were from Big Lakes County and the High Prairie. Some councillors questioned those numbers.

Council did, however, realize the valuable recreation service the ski hill provides.

Meeting in Edmonton with county denied

Big Lakes County’s offer to invite the Town of High Prairie to a three-day spring workshop in Edmonton May 2-4 was denied by council in a tie vote.

A spirited debate ensured over the value of the workshop.

Mayor Brian Panasiuk, and councillors Arlen Quartly and Debbie Rose voted in favour; while councillors Donna Deynaka, Brian Gilroy and Judy Stenhouse opposed. The tie vote resulted in a defeated motion.

Councillor Michael Long was absent.

Chamber granted free office space

The High Prairie and District Chamber of Commerce is getting free rent in the Civic Building in 2018.

Council approved the request, and made a motion to give the chamber free rent in 2017. Apparently, due to an oversight, no motion was made, or at least one could not be found, directing administration to approve the free rent.

Council agreed the space was available, and that it was not costing council anything. They also noted that the space gives the chamber more visibility in the community by having its own office.

Charity golf tournament receives boost

Council decided to donate $2,000 to the Big Lakes Charity Golf Classic, to be held Aug. 16

The money is for sponsorship of the golf carts.

Council agreed to the donation, adding they would like the county to consider donating the money to as many local causes as possible.