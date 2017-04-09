High Prairie teams at Provincials

Legionnaires win silver medals

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

So close!

The High Prairie Legionnaire Midgets lost the gold medal game 5-4 to Barrhead at the Midget B Provincials in Rocky Mountain House March 23-26.

Both teams were a perfect 5-0 heading into the final. How close were they? Barrhead outscored their opposition 32-10, High Prairie 32-11. And shots on goal were even 34-34!

Barrhead took a 2-0 first period lead on goals from Brayden Derudder and Josh Starman; however, Larry Yellowknee and Mikal Chalifoux Van de Ligt replied with goals to tie the game 2-2.

In the second period, Kingsley Auger gave High Prairie the lead but Starman’s second goal of the game tied the contest 3-3 heading into the third period.

Chalifoux Van de Ligt’s goal at 7:00 gave High Prairie a 4-3 lead but Tanner Whiting tied the game with 9:52 left to set up an exciting finish. Nicholas Bostos scored an unassisted goal with 4:07 left which proved to be the game-winner.

High Prairie began its march to the final with a 12-2 pasting of Okotoks in their first game March 23. High Prairie enjoyed period leads of 4-1 and 8-1.

Keaton Auger scored four goals to lead the charge while Daniel Noskey added a pair. Cole Isaac, Yellowknee, Austin Doan, Ross Cowell, Brandon McNabb and Chalifoux Van de Ligt scored once.

Izach Egert and Zachary Heisler replied for Okotoks.

High Prairie then defeated Calgary 4-2 on March 24. They led 2-0 after one period and 4-1 after two.

Chalifoux Van de Ligt and Tristan Noskey scored first period goals. Braedan L’Hirondelle and McNabb scored second period goals to make it 4-0.

Calgary did get a late second period goal from Thomas Hill, Trent Crisp added a third period goal to close the scoring.

On March 25, High Prairie whipped Carstairs 8-3 to go to 3-0.

Tyson Bosomworth gave Carstairs a lead with the only goal of the first period; however, High Prairie rallied to take a 3-2 lead after two periods, then added five unanswered third period goals.

Thayne Schur-Auger scored the hat trick to lead High Prairie while Noskey added a pair. Kingsley Auger, Yellowknee and Chalifoux Van de Ligt added singles.

Jaedan Miller scored the other goal for Carstairs.

High Prairie then completed a perfect 4-0 round-robin with a 4-2 win over Devon March 25.

In the first period, Yellowknee and Chalifoux Van de Ligt gave High Prairie a 2-0 first period lead but Devon replied with goals from Trey Zaft and Brady Fedor to tie the score.

Chalifoux Van de Ligt’s second period goal proved to be the game-winner while Yellowknee’s third period goal added insurance. It was the second goal of the game for both.

In the semi-final, High Prairie nipped Vegreville 4-3 to advance to the final.

Carter Wakaruk opened the scoring but Chalifoux Van de Ligt tied the game.

In the second, the teams traded goals again. Tyler Musgrave gave Vegreville their second lead of the game but Noskey tied the game again.

In the third, it was the same story. Steven Ferleyko gave Vegreville a 3-2 lead but Keaton Auger tied the game with 11:34 left before Chalifoux Van de Ligt’s goal with 10:45 proved to be the game-winner.

Host ‘Wolves win 1, lose 3

It was a good start for the High Prairie Timberwolves at the Alberta Midget Female B Provincials they hosted March 23-26.

But after a first game 4-0 victory over the Edmonton Force, High Prairie lost three straight games to bow out of contention.

Delaney Cunningham stopped 22 shots in the opening game shutout. Kerry Gardner opened the scoring before Kierra Gauchier added two goals to stake High Prairie to a 3-0 first period lead. Shazelle Cardinal added a second period goal, then the teams fought through a scoreless third period.

The schedule then toughened for High Prairie, as they faced the two teams on March 24 that would end up in the final.

High Prairie first lost 7-2 to the Irma Aces, who led 3-0 after one period and 5-0 after two periods before coasting to victory.

Halley Hay scored two first period goals and added a second period marker for the hat trick. Kenzie Smith, Halley Ruzicka, Mackenzie MacKay and Kendal Jober added the others.

Both of High Prairie’s goals came in the third period after they were down 7-0. La’Shay Chalifoux Van de Ligt broke the shutout bid of Victoria Johnson with 2:56 left, then Gardner added a second goal with 2:00 left.

The Onoway Eagles then tripped High Prairie with a 5-3 win. Faith Wildman and Jennifer Sutherland gave Onoway a 2-0 first period lead just over seven minutes in.

In the second, High Prairie rallied on goals from Kennedy Buchan and Gauchier to tie the game 2-2 but Tiara Meier restored Onoway’s lead with a late goal to make it 3-2.

In the third, Layne Lindberg made it 4-2 for Onoway but Chalifoux Van de Ligt’s goal with 4:47 left put High Prairie back in the game.

However, Meier scored her second goal of the game with 1:05 left to deal the win.

Due to the luck of the draw, High Prairie was eliminated from playoff contention by the time they played Okotoks, and lost 5-1.

After a scoreless first period, Lilli Kyle-Robinson opened the scoring for Okotoks at the 1:20 mark in the second. It would be the only goal of the period.

In the third, Gauchier tied the game at the 1:02 mark. Afterwards, Okotoks scored four straight goals to win. Pacey Hansen scored twice to make it 3-1, then Nicole Mahoney and Gracie Gryba added goals in the final four minutes to clinch the game.

In the semi-finals, Onoway defeated Fairview 5-1 while Irma defeated Brooks 2-1. Onoway defeated Irma 5-2 to win the gold medal.



Bantams advance to semi-final

High Prairie’s first team to go to Provincials was the Bantam Female Team on March 16-19. They posted a 2-1-1 record in round-robin play which advanced them to the semi-final, where they were blasted 12-0 by the eventual champion Irma Aces.

In their first game March 16 against Okotoks, the clubs battled to a 4-4 tie.

Ellie Maksymovitch and Katie Michailuck scored first period goals to give Okotoks a 2-0 lead.

In the second period, Tamara Cunningham scored the only goal to pull High Prairie to within one.

In the third, Madison Pott scored to give Okotoks a commanding 4-1 lead.

However, High Prairie rallied to tie with three goals in the last 11 minutes, all by Kali Laderoute. She scored with 10:39 left to make it 4-2, then 8:14 to set up the finish. Her tieing goal came with 4:08 left.

March 17, High Prairie began the day with a 4-3 comeback win over Calgary. High Prairie trailed 3-2 after two periods but rallied to win.

Hailey Gardner scored to give High Prairie an early first period lead but Valerie Ramsay and Harkiran Bajwa scored to give Calgary a 2-1 lead.

In the second, the teams traded goals with Laderoute scoring for High Prairie and Bajwa for Calgary, her second of the game.

In the third, High Prairie scored twice in the final 10 minutes to win. Shelby-Rae Cunningham tied the game, then Brooke Buchan scored with 6:41 left. Afterwards, High Prairie held on for the win.

In their second game March 17, High Prairie lost to Olds 8-3. Olds led 3-0 after one period and 5-1 after two.

Katelyn Skinner-Supernant, Jordan Swanby and Abby Bouliane scored first period goals for Olds. Cassidy Cooper and Eliana Seely added second period goals with Buchan replying for High Prairie.

Laderoute scored two third period goals for High Prairie but it wasn’t nearly enough. Swanby and Skinner-Supernant each scored their second goals of the game, while Maeve Van’t Klooster added the other for Olds.

High Prairie had a 1-1-1 record going into their final round-robin game March 18 versus Warburg, and needed a win to advance. It was exactly what they did with a 5-3 decision.

Warburg opened the scoring on a goal from Kensington Pyrch but before the end of period High Prairie led 3-1 on goals from Kyra Giroux, Laderoute and Kali Cunningham.

In the second period, High Prairie extended the lead to 5-1 on a pair of goals from Laderoute.

Warburg managed to score twice in the third period but it was far too late. Rowyn Mudry and Jessica Phippen tallied.

After the 5-3 goals, High Prairie fended off four of five minor penalty kills in the final 15 minutes to end the game and a well-deserved win.

The semi-final was no contest although the score doesn’t tell the entire story. High Prairie trailed 2-0 after one period and 3-0 after two, but gave up nine third period goals, seven in the last 10 minutes.

Kaeli Wyard-Scott, Kori Paterson, Madilyn Ramage and Macie Larson each scored twice for Irma while Haley Dach, Haley Larson, Shelby Tanton and Jaime Paterson each added singles.

Irma blanked Olds 2-0 in the gold medal game to record back-to-back shutouts.

Peewees winless at Border City

The High Prairie Peewee A team was the only team to compete at the “A level at Provincials and found the going tough. They were winless in four games, and outscored 33-12 at the event, held in Lloydminster March 23-26.

High Prairie lost some players at the tournament due to injury as the games proved to be very physical.

High Prairie lost 8-4 March 23 to Beaumont. Andrew Gauchier gave High Prairie a 1-0 lead before Logan Lough tied the game. High Prairie again took the lead 2-1 on a goal from Treat Belcourt, but once again Lough scored to tie the game.

In the second, Tate Warwarick and Marcus Devlin scored to give Beaumont a 4-2 lead. Belcourt’s second goal of the game pulled High Prairie to within one goal at 4-3 before the end of the period.

In the third, Zackary Shantz tied the game at the 5:45 mark.

However, after that it was all Beaumont. Chase Bernier gave Beaumont a lead they would not give up the rest of the game. Keenan Conn, Devlin and Lough added goals in the period, Lough’s being his third of the game.

In their only game March 24, High Prairie lost to the Springbank Rockies 9-3. Springbank led 4-1 after one period and 8-2 after two.

Aidan Larose led Springbank with two goals and three assists. Charlie Gingras and William Hargrave also scored twice while Gavin Connell, Thomas Matte and Joshua Greenough each added one. Greenough also added five assists for a six-point game.

Belcourt scored twice for High Prairie while Kelton Noskiye added the other goal.

High Prairie desperately needed a win March 25 to keep their slim hopes of advancing alive. However, they ran into the eventual champions from Medicine Hat and were throttled 10-1.

Medicine Hat blew open a close game with six second period goals to take a 7-0 lead.

Tyler Broesky scored the hat trick and added two assists while Taiga Hernandez scored twice and added three assists for Medicine Hat. Elias Eisenbarth, Wyatt Bishop, Austin Derzaph, Gavin Smith and Kaden Pahl added the others.

High Prairie concluded their portion of the tournament when they met Fort Saskatchewan in a battle of winless 0-3 teams. High Prairie lost 6-4.

High Prairie led the game 3-0 just over seven minutes into the first period on a pair of goals from Belcourt and one from Shantz.

However, Payton Dochstader scored two of his three goals in the game to close the gap to 3-2.

In the second, Dochstader tied the game, then Ashton Butz gave Fort the lead 4-3.

In the third period, Hezekiah Auger-Willier tied the score 4-4 in the first minute.

However, Andie Hammel scored the eventual game-winner just past the midway point. Evan Carlson added an insurance goal with 7:10 left.

In the semi-finals, Sherwood Park defeated Springbank 7-5 and Medicine Hat tripped St. Albert 4-1. Medicine Hat won the gold medal game 8-2 over Sherwood Park.

The team, it should be noted, played against towns and cities with much larger populations.