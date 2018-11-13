High Prairie salutes service in war November 13, 2018 · by Admin2015 · 0 Colours are marched in by 539 High Prairie Cadets. Left-right, are W02 Sheldon Anderson and LAC Tyree Supernault. High Prairie Legion Chaplain Rev. Pat Duffin leads the worship service. Ministers participate in the Remembrance Day service Nov. 11. Left-right, are Chaplain Rev. Pat Duffin, pastor of High Prairie Christian Centre, Rev. Brian Gilroy of the Nazarene Church of High Prairie, Fr. Leon Cadsap of St. Mark’s Anglican Church and Fr. George Okoye of St. Paul’s Catholic Church. Dignitaries stand on stage at the Remembrance Day service Nov. 11 at the High Prairie Legion. Left-right, are High Prairie RCMP S/Sgt. Warren Wright, Town of High Prairie Mayor Brian Panasiuk and Big Lakes County Reeve Richard Simard. Some veterans of the High Prairie Legion sit among the wreaths laid at the Remembrance Day service. Left-right, are Patrick O’Brien, Tony Belli, George Bennett, Sargeant-at-Arms John Paddon, Chaplin Rev. Pat Duffin and Legion president Don Ebbett. High Prairie RCMP members attired in Red Serge march in the parade and salute. The colour guard from 539 High Prairie Cadets leads the parade outside after the service. A wreath is laid by First High Prairie Girl Guides. Left-right, are Shae Payne of the Brownies and Amellia Bruneau of the Sparks. High Prairie Volunteer Fire Department Capt. Mike Caron lays a wreath. Big Lakes County Reeve Richard Simard lays a wreath for the county. Town of High Prairie Mayor Brian Panasiuk lays a wreath for the town. High Prairie RCMP Cpl. Brent Lawson, right, lays a wreath for the Province of Alberta, as F/Cpl. Nathan James of the 539 High Prairie Cadets stands by. High Prairie RCMP S/Sgt. Warren Wright, right, receives wreath for Canada from F/Cpl. Nathan James of the 539 High Prairie Cadets during the wreath-laying ceremony. Members of 539 High Prairie Cadets stand as the colour guard. Left-right, are W02 Sheldon Anderson, LAC Tyrees Supernault, LAC Gerry Jerome and Cpl. Callista Gomes. High Prairie student Illona Drefs reads a poem she wrote and won first place at the Legion District Level in the annual Remembrance Day contest. She was a Grade 6 student at High Prairie Elementary School when she received the prize last May for her poem As We Remember Them. LAC Makenna Carifelle of 539 High Prairie Cadets reads In Flanders Fields. Fr. Leon Cadsap of St. Mark’s Anglican Church shares a spiritual message to “Remember”. Legion secretary Lorrel Johnson, left, leads in singing hymns with Rev. Brian Gilroy of the Nazarene Church of High Prairie. Big Lakes County Reeve Richard Simard speaks to the audience. Town of High Prairie Mayor Brian Panasiuk shares words. High Prairie RCMP S/Sgt. Warren Wright reads messages from federal Peace River – Westlock MP Arnold Viersen and provincial Lesser Slave Lake MLA Danielle Larivee who were unable to attend. Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email Recommended for You Two arrested, two still at large in Kinuso gun robbery Pratt travel club bound for the UK Haunted House delights Joussard students HPE preparing for Remembrance Day