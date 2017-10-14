High Prairie records falling numbers of calls

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The High Prairie Volunteer Fire Department continues to see a decrease in calls.

And that is a good thing!

“We have about 70 calls this year, which is significantly down from previous years,” fire chief Ken Melnyk says.

“Our call volume use to be about 130-150,” he adds.

During the summer, the department responded to 14 calls in August and 10 in July, after the monthly average was only 6-8.

“Fourteen calls for us is a lot in one month,” Melnyk says.

Firefighters were kept busy on the morning of Aug. 15 when they responded to fires at two downtown businesses.

“The downtown businesses were the two major fires this year,” Melnyk says.

First, they answered the call to the Collett Building, where a pickup truck was torched. The second call was 20 minutes later to the back alley behind The Pin Cushion Boutique where another vehicle was gutted.

High Prairie RCMP and the provincial Fire Commissioner’s Office continue to investigate both fires determined to be arson.

Several factors could attribute to the lower levels of calls.

“People were more aware of the major wildfires in B.C., and previously in Fort McMurray and Slave Lake, and may have been more cautious about outdoor fires,” Melnyk says.

During the spring when the weather was hot and dry, the crews responded to a few grass fires, he says.

“As the year progressed, the rain came and we didn’t get many calls.”

Calls to traffic incidents have also been minimal.

“We haven’t had many motor vehicle collisions.”

Firefighters were affected when they responded to an incident July 29 where two young local men died when a pickup truck rolled over at Randall’s Beach south of town.

“It’s hard on everyone,” Melnyk says.

False alarms remain a big concern for the fire department.

“We’ve responded to about 40 false alarms this year, which is ludicrous, and most of them are residential,” Melnyk says.

“The more we can curb false alarms, the better it will be for everyone.”

He says the issue is growing over the past few years as more people install security systems in their homes. It is causing concern for the fire chief and members.

“Our department is made up of all volunteers, who have jobs and families and when they get called to a false alarm in the day or middle of the night, it unnecessarily disrupts them from their work or home,” Melnyk says.

To reduce that, he suggests residents take proper steps.

“I want people to have their security systems regularly serviced so they function properly,” Melnyk says. “Many of them are dirty and gummed.”

Another problem he says is that some people don’t know their password and the alarm sounds when the occupants enter the building.

“When your alarm company calls to verify the alarm, you need to give the correct password to cancel the alarm, otherwise they phone us,” Melnyk says.

More firefighters are needed on the department, which currently has a roster of 22 members.

“Our membership is way down, and I’d like to have a roster of 36,” Melnyk says.

He has a core of eight or nine committed firefighters who are being stretched.

“It’s very very tough to keep the fire department going and hard to maintain a membership,” Melnyk says.

The fire department practises the first three Mondays of each month at 7 p.m.

For more information, phone Melnyk at the office at [780] 523-3525 or on cell at [780] 523-7733.