High Prairie Museum closes for renovations

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The High Prairie and District Museum will have to look for another place to hold its Dec. 1 time capsule sealing ceremony.

The museum will be closed until further notice as the building undergoes a major renovation to the deteriorating east wall.

Darlene Adams, executive director at the museum, was informed on Nov. 2 that the contractor hired to repair the east wall is starting after Christmas.

At first, work was expected to begin as early as this week so Adams started preparing for the project by moving cabinet and artifacts.

“After looking over the state of the walls I feel we should definitely continue to empty the storage area ASAP. I would rather take a pro-active response to our artifact safety and security than a reactive one.”

The repairs also provide the museum with an opportunity to exam, clean, repair and organize all the artifacts.

The museum board discussed the time capsule opening at their October meeting. It was suggested the Elks Hall may be a venue open to the ceremony.