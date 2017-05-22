High Prairie firefighters thanked for service

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Members of the High Prairie Volunteer Fire Department were thanked during National Volunteer-Appreciation Week, April 23-29.

For the first time, Big Lakes Family and Community Support Services presented certificates to the High Prairie volunteer firefighters during a separate reception May 3.

“We are expanding our volunteer appreciation and recognizing more people and the firefighters in town,” says FCSS manager Louise Myre.

“We thank you for all you do.”

Words of thanks were expressed from the Town of High Prairie.

“Thank you, volunteers, for answering the call, so we always have someone to answer ours,” Councillor Debbie Rose says.

She also thanked the firefighters for their dedication to support various community events and projects.

One other council member added thanks.

“Thank you for the sacrifice you make that most people don’t realize,” Councillor Brian Gilroy says.

“You give so much for others and the community.”