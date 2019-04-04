High Prairie, Faust RCMP join forces

Richard Froese

South Peace News

High Prairie and Faust RCMP detachments have joined forces to better serve the region.



Big Lakes County council learned that at its regular meeting March 27.



“The two detachments were amalgamated administratively 10 years ago, High Prairie S/Sgt. Warren Wright says.



“They recently joined operationally to better serve the larger communities within Big Lakes County boundary.”



He says the new structure started March 15 and expects it to continue for several years.



The combined detachment area extends south to Sunset House, north to Atikameg, east to Highway 33 and west halfway to McLennan.



“High Prairie detachment has 21 members and is very busy,” Wright says.



“Faust detachment has five members and has a substantially lower call volume per member.”



The number of calls in the Faust detachments requires just two officers.



“The High Prairie detachment needs at least five more officers to effectively handle our work load,” Wright says.



“It only makes sense to combine both detachments and make a larger detachment of 26 to provide greater coverage and service to the area.”



He notes that High Prairie will unlikely get additional officers appointed by the RCMP.



Wright presented 2018 statistics for both detachments.



High Prairie RCMP recorded 4,302 files in 2018, up from 3,645 in 2017 and 3,821 in 2016.



“There was an increase of 18 per cent in 2018 when compared to 2017,” Wright says.



Faust RCMP responded to 543 calls in 2018, compared with 645 in 2017, 549 in 2016, 405 in 2015 and 515 in 2014.



“There was a decrease of 15.8 per cent in 2018 compared to 2017,” Wright says.



The top-10 file types for High Prairie RCMP in 2018 were mischief, 911 responses, motor vehicle collisions, assault, assist other forces, liquor charges, impaired driving, failing to comply with condition or fail to appear in court, suspicious persons and activity, and theft under $5,000.



The good news is criminal activity for Faust RCMP has fallen.



The top-10 file types in Faust in 2018 were motor vehicle collisions, mischief, assault, false alarms, 911 responses, suspicious persons and activity, impaired driving, theft under $5,000, uttering threats and Mental Health Act issues.