High Prairie extends welcome to wildfire evacuees

Members of the High Prairie business community are stepping forward to help High Level fire evacuees in any way possible.

To that end, a few local businesses are offering immediate discounts of 15% to evacuees who have registered at the High Prairie Evacuation centre.

High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce president Barry Sharkawi says “We are trying to do our small part in helping the good people of High Level in any way we can. We want to open our doors to them and welcome them.”

The ball started rolling when the High Prairie Super A began offering a discount to evacuees. Both Smitty’s Restaurant and Amiro’s Steakhouse, got on board Thursday afternoon.

This message is now being posted on the South Peace News website, on the SPN Facebook Page, on the Chamber of Commerce website and on other places online and in posters and notices.

One does not have to be a Chamber of Commerce member to pitch in, says Sharkawi.

“Let’s show people we care about the High Level people.”

Businesses offering discounts can email the News or the Chamber of Commerce at each of their websites if they would like to be listed.

At this time, there about 65 people registered in High Prairie. There are over 1,000 in Slave Lake, and over 400 in Peace River. Evacuees have identification showing they are an evacuee.

Amiro’s Steakhouse 4651 53 Ave 780-523-4493

High Prairie Super A Foods 4920 53 Ave 780-523-3430

Smitty’s Restaurant 780-536-3333

South Peace News 780-523-4484

Barry Sharkawi Chamber of Commerce President 780-523-8552