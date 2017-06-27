High Prairie cop charged with impaired operation.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A High Prairie RCMP officer has been charged with impaired driving and will go to trial next February.

Cpl. Anita Lee Doktor will stand Feb. 21, 2018 when a charge of impaired operation was presented in High Prairie provincial court June 26.

Local lawyer Harry Jong spoke as an agent for Shannon Prithipaul, lawyer of Doktor.

“She says this trial will require an out-of-town judge,” Jong says.

Others in court agreed.

“Both the defense and the Crown believe an out-of-town judge is required,” Crown prosecutor Petter Hurich says.

Judge D.R. Shynkar says a judge from Edmonton will likely be appointed.

Doktor was charged by Peace River RCMP, the docket listed.

She did not appear in court.

RCMP K Division plans to issue a news release June 27.

