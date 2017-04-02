High Prairie Closing Mixed Bonspiel

Tyson Billings skipped his rink to a 5-4 win in the A Event Final at the High Prairie Mixed Bonspiel March 17-18. Billings skipped in place of Bernie Poloz, who was injured early in the first game. He won the game in an extra end over Rod Marx. This year, eight rinks entered the bonspiel. Kalan Savill won the B Event and Al Butterfield the C Event.