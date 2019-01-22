Hey, I couldn’t have done any better!

High Prairie’s rebranding committee has come up with three potential slogans or taglines – whatever you want to call them. They are:



Heart of Big Lakes.

Catch the Spirit.

Light it Up.

The committee certainly could have done worse. These are certainly not bad suggestions, except perhaps the latter. I can hear the jokes High Prairie is the place to get high, especially with cannabis now being legal. There is an endless stream of really bad jokes to this slogan.

Town council decided to put aside a few bucks for rebranding in its 2018 budget. What council is trying to do is not a bad thing. As far as I am concerned, that is where it should have stopped. Let me explain, I will conclude with my only criticism at the end.

To rebrand, council should have presented ideas to the public on where they wanted to go. What council agreed to do was rebrand; they wanted a fresh look, especially a new logo.

The problem is council had no ideas – at least ideas presented publicly. Except for putting up some money, council did not know where they were heading. The process was flawed.

Council then appointed a few well-meaning citizens to a committee to hash out ideas. They certainly could have done worse with their suggestions.

What bothered me most about rebranding is not only the money spent during tough economic times, but the potential value received for money spent. We need to keep in mind when a community or business rebrands it does not always work, nor is there any guarantee it will work.

For example, how did the rebranding effort of IGA work for them? We all know they are Freson Bros. but how many of you still say they’re going to IGA to get a jug of milk?

On a larger scale, KFC attempted to rebrand by getting rid of the “finger-licking good” slogan. They spent millions, perhaps tens of millions of dollars. How long did that last?

There are some iconic slogans that should not be messed with. Even huge corporations can’t get it right when they rebrand. It can be an expensive gamble, although it must be made clear High Prairie didn’t break the bank with its effort.

It also doesn’t mean our committee can’t get it right, but it does beg the question of was the entire rebranding process necessary?

As High Prairie Community Beautification Association chair, we received a request from council for input into a project. It was my opinion no project should be started until the rebranding process was complete so the community could potentially rally behind it. To be more specific, if we are going to put new banners on the lightposts, would it not make sense to follow the rebranding committee’s final decision?

In the scheme of things, this is nothing to get too excited about. We can move forward with one of the three suggestions, or perhaps add more as debate continues. We can even scrap the entire process. There is still time for anyone to get involved.

The criticism? When Paul Salvatore, CEO of Municipal Experts Inc. spoke to council July 10, 2018 he had some sage advice.

“One of the things I try to do when I brand is try to find things that are unique,” he said.

In essence, do not copy another’s slogan or re-invent the wheel. There is nothing unique about what the High Prairie committee suggested.

That being said, I also could not come up with a slogan that was unique to High Prairie. Believe me, I tried.