PICs – Here is the church, here is the steeple. . .



St. Anne’s Catholic Church in Joussard popped its top when the steeple was removed on June 19 for renovations. The steeple will get new shakes and shingles and the cross will get new LED lights that will illuminate automatically at dusk, says Guy L’Heureux, longtime church member. “It’s a beacon for fishermen and boaters on the lake,” L’Heureux says. Workers took about one hour to rig the steeple ands six minutes to remove, from lift-off to touchdown. After the work is complete, the steeple will be reset on the roof in July. The church building was constructed in1947, L’Heureux says. A facelift was completed in 1976.