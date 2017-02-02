Help solve these crimes

On Jan. 7, McLennan RCMP responded to a complaint of a break and enter at the public works yard in Falher. Further investigation shows that three sheds were broken into between the night of Jan. 6-7.

On Jan. 7, police responded to a mischief complaint at a residence in McLennan after a pickup truck drove onto the front yard and completed several doughnuts which caused damage to the lawn.

On Jan. 11, police responded to a complaint of a stolen pickup truck in Falher. A white Ford Superduty 2000 was stolen from a property east of Falher, between Jan. 10-11.

Also on Jan. 11, police responded to a complaint of a theft from a pickup truck located north of the town of Falher in which stereo equipment worth several thousand dollars was stolen.

McLennan RCMP is looking for any information regarding these crimes and would also like to remind the public to report any suspicious activity to their nearest RCMP detachment or police agency. Please ensure to lock and secure your vehicles, quads, out buildings, homes and businesses in an effort to deter thefts and/or vandalism.

Information can also be shared anonymously. You can call, text or type your tip to Crime Stoppers anonymously. Crime Stoppers can be contact at [1-800] 222-TIPS [8477].