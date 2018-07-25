Help is needed at food booth

On July 31 and Aug. 1, the 58th Annual Elks Pro Rodeo will be in full swing in High Prairie.



The Royal Purple Elks will be opening their food booth to all the participants and visitors attending the rodeo and they need volunteers to help,



People can sign up by finding their Facebook page [Royal Purple #59 – High Prairie] and clicking on the link to SignUp, which lists all the shifts available, or call/text [780] 523-8649.