Heckbert new principal for G.P. Vanier

Pam Heckbert has been appointed the new principal of Georges. P. Vanier School in Donnelly.

She has been with High Prairie School Division for her entire teaching career, with more than 18 years of experience in the classroom and vice-principal since 2014, says a news release from HPSD.

“Pam will be filling big shoes as she steps into the principalship as longtime administrator Bob Owens finishes 37 years of teaching and administration for High Prairie School Division,” says Tammy Henkel, who chairs the board.

“To Bob Owens, thank you for a lifetime of dedication and commitment to our staff, students, and division.”

He concludes his career as the HPSD nominee for the Prime Minister’s Award for Teaching Excellence, the most prestigious award in teaching.

Heckbert has extensive teaching experience.

In addition to teaching instrumental music 7, 8, 9 and 10, 20, 30 at GPV since 1998, she has also taught all senior high English -1 and -2, Chemistry 20 and 30, Biology 20 and 30, Science 10, Career and Life Management (CALM), Drama 10, 20, 30, Art 10, 20, 30, and Work Experience.

She volunteers as the junior boys’ volleyball coach and is the staff representative on the GPV school council.

Heckbert has also volunteered on the GPV School Band Parents Association from 1998-2014, the GPV honour band director from 2005-2010.

She has led her school to numerous awards and successes including the Kiwanis Music Festival Silver Rating, Concert Band (2016), the International Band Tour, Austria (2013), and the National Musicfest Competition, Ottawa (2010).

Since 2005, Heckbert has led the GPV Band to Gold Ratings and National competition recommendations at the Grande Prairie and District Music Festival and the Peace River Performing Arts Festival.

Heckbert has her Bachelor of Education with Distinction from the University of Alberta with a major in Instrumental Music and a minor in English Language Arts. She received her Master of Educational Studies from the University of Alberta. Pam was nominated for the 2013 Alberta Government Excellence in Teaching Award.