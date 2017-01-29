Heavy slate of business on chamber’s agenda

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce hosts its monthly meeting Feb. 1 at noon at the town office.

“We’ll update members on our search for a part-time executive director,” president Tracy Sherkawi says.

“We hope to have someone in place by the end of February.”

The chamber wants a person with skills and strengths to serve in a key role to actively work with the business community to build relationships with the chamber, stay informed on provincial and federal government issues affecting business and co-ordinate with other local groups on projects as needed.

Plans for the chamber open house on April 12 and the new regional business and tourism brochure will also be discussed.

“We need time to prepare the brochure and to research funding and grant options,” Sherkawi says.

“The open house will also be an opportunity for people to find out more about the chamber and its benefits.”

Plans for the chamber’s annual awards night are also in the early stages.