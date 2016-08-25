Heart and stroke awareness night Sept. 8

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Suffering a stroke last February, a High Prairie man is hosting a heart a stroke awareness session Sept. 8.

Brian Holmberg is organizing the one-hour event at Gordon Buchanan Recreation Centre Performing Arts Centre at 8 p.m.

v“When most people think of heart and stroke, they usually think of just a heart attack and not a stroke,” says Holmberg, 70, who wants to bring awareness to the community.

“A stroke can be just as bad as a heart attack.”

Stroke victims and representatives of the Heart and Stroke Foundation will share their stories.

“My motto is sharing and caring go a long way,” Homlberg says.

He suffered a stroke on Feb. 1 and was released from hospital on July 19.

He became paralyzed on his left side from his shoulder to his foot.

“Even if one person can take something out of this event and share it with someone else, it will be worth it all,” Holmberg says.

Formerly active in the community, his capacity is limited and he is strongly supported and aided by his wife Jackie.

“I have no feeling in my left arm, it’s just hanging, and in a sling,” Holmberg says.

A collection will be taken at the door to cover event costs.

For more information, phone Holmberg at 780-291-0767.

The event is also being co-sponsored by the Town of High Prairie, Big Lakes County, High Prairie and District Recreation Board, Select Equipment Rentals, South Peace News, Amiro’s Steak House, and deSIGNS by Tam.