Have fun, fun, fun at Family Day

Enilda

Location: Enilda W.I. Hall.

Date: Sunday, Feb. 19.

Time: 9-11:30 a.m.

Events: Free pancake breakfast.

Enilda

Location: Enilda Mud Bowl.

Date: Sunday, Feb. 19.

Time: Starting at 10 a.m.

Events: Enilda Mud Bowl opens the alley starting at 10 a.m. for a special rate of $2 per game. Please, a maximum of two games per group.

Triangle

Location: Triangle PTA Grounds.

Date: Sunday, Feb. 19.

Time: Starting at 1 p.m.

Events: The Pioneer Thresherman’s Association is hosting its annual free Family Day activities. A day of family fun for everyone is planned including hotdogs and hamburgers, hot chocolate, and hay rides. Bring your own sled and enjoy the toboggan hill.

High Prairie

Location: HP Agriplex.

Date: Sunday, Feb. 19.

Time: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Events: Every skill level is welcome to attend the following events. The kitchen will be open. Children under 14 years of age must wear a helmet.

* 10-1 p.m. – Thundering Hooves Gymkhana.

* 2-5 p.m. – Prairie Cattle Penners.

* 6-9 p.m. – Lakeside Roping.

Faust

Location: Faust Fire Hall.

Date: Monday, Feb. 20.

Time: 9-11 a.m.

Events: Big Lakes FCS and the Faust Fire Department will be hosting a free pancake breakfast with face painting, colouring, door prizes, and cribbage.

Joussard

Location: Joussard Homesteader’s Hall.

Date: Monday, Feb. 20.

Time: 11:30 a.m.

Events: A cribbage tournament will be held at the Joussard Homesteaders Hall. Snacks will be provided.

Grouard

Location: Grouard Fire Hall.

Date: Monday, Feb. 20.

Time: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Events: Big Lakes FCS and the Northland School Division’s When We Are Healthy Program will be hosting a wiener/marshmallow roast outside the Grouard Fire Hall from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will also be a scavenger hunt and prizes.

Joussard

Location: JCA Hall.

Date: Monday, Feb. 20.

Time: 9-11 a.m.

Events: Big Lakes FCS and local Search and Rescue will be hosting a free pancake breakfast at the Joussard Community Association Hall from 9-11 a.m. with games and prizes.

Kinuso

Location: Kinuso Fire Hall.

Date: Monday, Feb. 20.

Time: 9-11 a.m.

Events: Big Lakes FCS and the Kinuso Fire department will be hosting a free pancake breakfast from 9-11 a.m. at the Kinuso Fire Hall. There will also be games and prizes.

High Prairie

Location: Legion Hall.

Date: Monday, Feb. 20.

Time: 9-11 a.m.

Events: A pancake breakfast with children’s activities and face painting will be held. Attend and meet the local mascots. Sponsored by Big Lakes FCS, the High Prairie Fire Department and the High Prairie and District Children’s Resource Council. Other sponsors are A&W and Freson Bros.

High Prairie

Location: Legion Hall.

Date: Monday, Feb. 20.

Time: 1-4 p.m.

Events: A seniors only cribbage tournament.

High Prairie

Location: Sports Palace and GBRC.

Date: Monday, Feb. 20.

Time: 1:30-5 p.m.

Events: The Sports Palace opens from 2-5 p.m. for free public skating, shinny hockey and face painting. A free kids cardio workout occurs from 1:30-2:30 p.m. with a maximum of 25 participants. There will be balloons and face painting for the children at the public skate.

High Prairie

Location: HP Regional Aquatic Centre.

Date: Monday, Feb. 20.

Time: 3-5 p.m.

Events: A free family swim from 3-5 p.m. is sponsored by Tolko. Balloons will be given away and a colouring contest held for children. Don’t forget to bring your camera to have your photo taken with Buddy the Lifeguard.