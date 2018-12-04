‘Hard work’ part of winning team effort

Joe McWilliams

For South Peace News

Sixteen to 18-hour days!



That’s what it took to win the United Conservative Party nomination for Lesser Slave Lake, says Pat Rehn. UCP members chose Rehn in voting on Nov. 24 and Nov. 26 over three other candidates.



“It was hard work on the part of my campaign,” Rehn [pronounced ‘Rain’] said the morning after the polls closed. “We put a lot of hours into it.”



Rehn also credits the endorsement of a few people for putting him over the top. These included MP David Yurdiga, Garrett Tomlinson – initially an opponent for the UCP nomination – and Karen Vanderwell of Slave Lake.



He also mentions the hard work his brother and sister put in during the campaign, and his son Noah for stepping up and helping to run Rehn’s business in his absence.



Rehn runs a crane company called Precision Industries, operating mainly in the energy section in Canada and the U.S.



Another key helper was Votham Anasta- siadis, in Wabasca.



“She did a wonderful job on our campaign!”



Rehn’s focus will now shift to preparation for the next general election, expected no later than next May.



“I’m just going to take a few days off. We’re meeting on Monday and see what our plans are. We’ve got a spectacular group of people I’m going to have the pleasure of working with.”



That would be the constituency association, led by its president, Ken Vanderwell.



Rehn isn’t sure on the specifics of the game plan over next while, but he figures it will include more of what he has been doing: getting out and meeting people, attending functions and spreading the UCP message. Asked for a few examples of that message, he offers the following:



“The big thing is getting pipelines built and get a fair dollar for our natural resources. Get rid of the carbon tax and stand up for freedom of education.”



Rehn says he’ll be easing off a bit from the workload of the recent campaign, at least for a month or so. But he expects he’ll be back up to those 16-hour days soon enough.



Rehn grew up in the Wildwood area west of Edmonton. He was a schoolteacher early in his work career, went into the sawmill business and more recently saw success in the hoisting industry. He moved to Slave Lake earlier this year, apparently in preparation for what turned out to be a successful attempt at becoming a UCP candidate.



Rehn says he looks forward to hearing from residents of the area on all issues.



“Contact me anytime on my website [patrehn.ca],” he says.