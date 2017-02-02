Happy 150th birthday, Canada!

Residents at Pleasantview Lodge celebrated the 150th anniversary of Canada with special cupcakes on Jan. 24 hosted by the High Prairie Royal Purple Elks. Past Honoured Royal Lady Colleen Greer honoured and thanked the seniors for their contributions to make their community and country great places to live. Cupcakes were made by Yvonne Sanders, who topped each of the 60 cupcakes with icing to resemble the official national tulip for the sesquicentennial. Above, Pleasantview residents and members of the High Prairie Royal Purple Elks wave Canadian flags before they eat the decorative cupcakes. In front, left-right, are Pleasantview residents Al Meneice, 92, Rita Turcotte, 93, and Verda Kozie, 87, who was born in High Prairie. Standing left-right, are Royal Purple Elks Past Honoured Royal Lady Colleen Greer, and Past District Deputy Alicemary Olansky.