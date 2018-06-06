Hansen set for sentencing Sept. 10

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A former High Prairie man who assaulted and robbed two elderly women in 2016 will be sentenced in three months.



Cole Harvey Hansen appeared in High Prairie provincial court May 28 from the Peace River Correctional Centre on CCTV. The date for sentencing was set for Sept. 10.



Duty counsel Harry Jong spoke as an agent for his lawyer, Jeremy Andrews.



“His client has requested a pre-sentence report and a Gladue Report,” Jong said.



Hansen failed to appear for sentencing on Aug. 21, 2017 after pleading guilty to five charges on April 10 including two counts of robbery, one count of uttering threats to cause bodily harm, one count of uttering threats, and one count of theft under $5,000.



Charges arose after Hansen robbed the women of $80 on Nov. 7, 2016.



Hansen has complicated his legal matters by not appearing for sentencing.



After pleading guilty to the five charges, it was agreed that six other charges would be dropped if he abided by the terms of his release.



He did no do so and now faces the possibility of also being sentenced on two counts of breach of probation, two counts of uttering threats causing bodily harm, one count of being intoxicated in public, and one count of breach of probation.



He also faces a new charge of failing to attend court.



Hansen, 22 years old when charged, is banned from being in High Prairie except to appear in court.



He is also under court condition to not consume alcohol and/or drugs, possess no weapons, abide be a curfew and take treatment for substance abuse.