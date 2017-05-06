Hand games enjoyed at Saints

Jazmyn Callihoo

Korven Herr

Kahlin L’Hirondelle

Times Reporters

Hand games are games that the First Nations traditionally played to trade.

Today, students play hand games for fun where schools get together and meet at a specific school.

Divisionals this year are going to be at Rosary school in Manning, occurring on April 28.

Jamie Chalifoux, who is in charge of the games, commented that “he likes to play hand games as it is his passion and he likes to teach the younger ones.”

St. Andrew’s School did not have a coach so Jamie stepped up and is the new coach this year. Jamie has been playing hand games for six years so he knows all of the rules.

Every year the divisional location changes. Once a winner is declared, two or three winners go to a powwow for regionals to be held here in High Prairie. Next, the two best teams from there go to internationals.

Jamie said, “When someone cheats in hand games they get a warning, but if they continue to do it they will be asked to leave the team so as to not play with us anymore.”

A hand game competitor, Tanner Laurin, said, “I think it will be fun and I hope we win.”

Hand games is a fun game to play and easy to learn as there are a lot of different calls such as single knife hand and double knife hands. The main calls are left and right.