Hamlet plans up for public hearing Aug. 22

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Plans for future growth in the hamlets of Faust, Grouard and Joussard will be up for discussion for residents later this month.



Bylaws for draft area structure plans will be presented at a public hearing Aug. 22 during the Big Lakes County council meeting.



At is regular meeting July 25, council set the date and times for each hamlet.



The hearings start with the ASP for Faust at 1 p.m., followed by Grouard at 1:15 p.m. and Joussard at 1:30 p.m.



Setting direction for future growth, plans were developed for Faust in 2005, Grouard in 2009 and Joussard in 2001, says a report from Pat Olansky, director of planning and development.



None of the plans have been reviewed or updated since.



Much like a municipal development plan for a municipality, an ASP is a statutory plan that provides the framework and policies to properly guide the future use, subdivision and development of lands in a smaller specific area such as a hamlet.



Residents, property owners and other stakeholders have been extensively consulted by the county and Invistec Consultants Ltd. during the process.



Comments from the open sessions in January were presented in a report from Invistec.



Faust residents supported a vision to promote a quiet community while preserving history and natural beautiful landscape.



“However, there was a strong emphasis to strengthen the preservation of the natural areas,” the report states.



Some residents wanted to see the core area expanded to incorporate properties that were part of the original settlement.



A number of respondents provided policy-level recommendations such as delineating size requirements for hobby farms, maintaining views of the lakeshore and improving lake access.



Most respondents in Grouard agreed with the vision statement that promotes a community of timeless potential that embraces and builds upon the breathtaking natural scenery and rich history to enrich itself as an interactive destination and place to call home.



Respondents also expressed that in 20-40 years, Grouard could be a beautiful place, but with new ideas and municipal, provincial and federal government intervention.



Joussard residents supported a vision to promote a close-knit and friendly lakefront community that balances sensible development and the responsibility to preserve the community’s history and natural environment.



Many respondents recommended use of quads and golf carts on public roadways and protecting the environment on land designated as parks and recreation and agriculture.



Some respondents raised concerns over the implementation and the community support for the vision statement due to the negative perception toward tourism and development.