Hamlet plans ready to review in April

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Draft area structure plans for Faust, Grouard and Joussard will be presented for public review next month.



At its regular meeting Feb. 28, Big Lakes County council was updated on results of open house sessions in the hamlets in January.



“Our next round of open houses is coming up in early April,” says Pat Olansky, director of planning and development.



Sessions are scheduled for Joussard on April 10, Faust on April 11 and Grouard on April 12.



Comments from the last sessions were presented in a report from Invistec Consulting Ltd.



Faust residents supported a vision to promote a quiet community while preserving history and natural beautiful landscape.



“However, there was a strong emphasis to strengthen the preservation of the natural areas,” the report states.



Some residents wanted to see the core area expanded to incorporate properties that are part of the original settlement.



A number of respondents provided policy-level recommendations such as delineating size requirements for hobby farms, maintaining views of the lakeshore and improving lake access.



Most respondents in Grouard agreed with the vision statement that promotes a community of timeless potential that embraces and builds upon the breath-taking natural scenery and rich history to enrich itself as an interactive destination and place to call home.



Respondents also expressed that in 20-40 years, Grouard could be a beautiful place, but with new ideas and municipal, provincial and federal government intervention.



Joussard residents supported a vision statement to promote a close-knit and friendly lakefront community that balances sensible development and the responsibility to preserve the community’s history and natural environment.



Many respondents recommended use of quads and golf carts on public roadways and protecting the environment on land designated as parks and recreation and agriculture.



Some respondents raised concerns over the implementation and the community support for the vision statement due to the negative perception toward tourism and development.



Open houses in January attracted 23 people in Faust, seven in Grouard, 17 in Joussard.



An ASP provides a framework for development for a specific area and is a long-range document that will guide future development for the next 20 years.



Such documents and maps were adopted for Faust in February 2006, Grouard in September 2009 and Joussard in October 2001, Olansky says.



She notes that the boundaries of Joussard have changed since 2001.



Municipal plans are recommended to be reviewed every five years, she notes.