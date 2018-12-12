Hallway of Trees to appear soon at HPE

Marie Matula

Laya Thunder

Marie Matula

Laya Thunder

HPE Reporters



This is Laya and Marie with this week’s South Peace News report from High Prairie Elementary School.



In Grade 4D, students are busy writing persuasive letters to Santa from a villain. In Science, they are having fun with rollers and pulleys.



Grade 3J is making Christmas Roll-a-Stories. Their class story was about Santa Claus, the day after Christmas lost up on a rooftop. Will he find his way back to the North Pole?



Grade 3Z has been busy skating every week and practicing for the Christmas concert. They are comparing and ordering whole numbers in Math and learning all about adjectives in L.A. They are using adjectives to make their writing more detailed and interesting.



Grade 1B is busy practicing for the Christmas concert with teacher, Tannisha Mackenzie. They are looking forward to performing for you. They are also busy learning about our teen numbers, they can build them with all kinds of materials.



Teacher, Lasha Sebo has taken to sneaking into teachers rooms and sticking her fingers in their plants. She claims to be checking the moisture content. This reporter thinks differently! She then steals the plant if she likes it enough and is trying to “keep it alive!” Lock your door, people!



Grade 6L is making a model to show how the Solar System works. The students are excited to present their Solar System models to our Reading Buddies in Grade 3J once they are complete.



Grade 6M had a great time helping the kindergarten “C” class make their special Christmas ornaments. They are making special friendships with the little ones.



KC is also busy getting ready for Christmas. They are decorating their tree, making special gifts for their families and practicing for the Christmas soncert. They have started reading with their Grade 6M buddies, it is a lot of fun!



Grade students have taken to hiding in their lockers because they just want nap time! Teacher, Jeannie Romick is such a bit of a slave driver! She still has work for them to do and they are ready for Christmas break!



The students in Grade 5C are sad to see Michelle Henkel leave. She has spent the last few months with them doing her fourth year of teaching practice. The students had lots of fun helping her to become a great teacher.



“She’s fun!” 5C’s Davin Greene thinks.



“Ms. Henkel is great because she helps us understand the instructions before we have to do something,” Marie Matula thinks. “She will be an amazing teacher!”



And 5C teacher Brenda Coulombe says, “Any class that Michelle Henkel teaches next year is going to be a very lucky group of students! I sure wish it could be at HPE!”



Grade 5C students are getting very excited about their Christmas concert. They have been practicing very hard and having lots of fun with Fine Arts teacher, Tannisha Mackenzie. The stage went up in the gym last Friday so now every class from K-6 will be practicing in the gym.



Set the dates as follows: Grade 1-3-5 and 4/5S will be on Dec. 18 at 7 p.m., students in their class by 6:30 p.m. Grades 2-4-6 will be Dec. 19 at 7 p.m., students in their class by 6:30 p.m.



There is lots happening around HPE. Watch for the Hallway of Trees to appear soon. There will also be a Mitten Tree.



Let’s encourage giving through the Christmas Season. Read the story, The Mitten Tree, by Candace Christian- sen. We will set up a tree to be a Mitten Tree. Students will be encouraged to give and put a pair of mittens on the tree. Mittens will be given to students in need in January.



Dec. 20 is Ugly Christmas Sweater and Christmas Dressup Day! Wear an ugly Christmas sweater if you have one, if not, wear red and green, be an elf, reindeer, snowflake or Santa … Let’s have some fun and see which classroom has the most dressed up students!



In Grade 2CL, students are having so much fun learning about hot and cold temperatures in Science. The weather keeps changing so students were able to see different temperatures every day!



HPE’s fall book fair was once again a big success! Congratulations to Hailey Billings in Grade 6M who won $25 worth of books as did her class.



Stay tuned for Best Seat in the H house! Bid or buy tickets on the best seat in the gym for the Christmas concerts. Who wouldn’t want to relax on a comfy sofa while watching students perform? This is brought to you by our LAC fundraising committee!



Kindergarten is holding a fundraiser. Shop Local, each Family Gram went home with a fundraiser sheet attached for you check out. Many businesses in town have coupons offered. Please check them out and support them.



In Health and Citizenship, Grade 4S students are delivering their Christmas cards to the residents at the Pleasantview Lodge and singing Christmas carols. They are finished their Fish Scale Art and doing reflections about it. In Smart Learning the students are learning winter and Christ- mas poetry.



Have a great week and check in with us next week to see what’s happening at HPE!

HPE Christmas Concerts

Tue., Dec. 18: Grades 1-3-5 and 4/5S at 7 p.m.

Wed., Dec. 19: Grades 2-4-6 at 7 p.m.