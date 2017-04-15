Hall upgrade receives boost

The Prairie Echo Community League received a $40,876 Community Facility Enhancement Program grant on March 10 from Lesser Slave Lake MLA Danielle Larivee, centre right. The grant will help the league enlarge the kitchen and improve the kitchen to commercial standards. The floors in the kitchen will also be fixed at the hall, which was built in 1981. Larivee recognized the efforts of league volunteers for working to make their community a better place. “I am thankful for the number of volunteers in each community to make our communities a better place,” says Larivee. “Our government is happy to support these individuals.” Left-right are PECL treasurer Rudy Lubeseder, PECL president Rose Lizee, Larivee and PECL secretary John Chapman. CFEP is administered by Alberta Culture and Tourism.