Clegg’s Corner – Halifax or bust [the poor taxpayer!]

Shortly after publishing the story in South Peace News on Feb. 7 of the cost to send our municipal councils to Halifax May 31 to June 3, the tongues started wagging. People were rightly upset over the latest taxpayer-funded holiday for our elected people. To potentially spend over $80,000 for two local councils to attend one conference is utterly insane.



I was asked by a few people what other councils are doing. Good question. Over the last three weeks I contacted 33 municipal councils around the Peace Country to find out how many they send, and just how our local Big Lakes County and Town of High Prairie councils compare.



It turns out Big Lakes County is at the top of the list, sending the most people [11] while 11 other councils are not sending any at all.



How about that? It pays to be number one! At least the taxpayer does!



I heard the entire spectrum of reasons for attending or not attending:



* it’s a waste of time;

* it’s too expensive;

* there is no value in attending;

* I work for a living and don’t have the time;

* there is great value in attending;

* we can’t be left behind;

* you get to network with other people across the country.



I would suggest any councillor who thinks this is money well spent should do their job much better in the future. The fact is, what have these county councillors said after attending past conferences that warrants them sending 11 people across the country?



Has the county council ever posted reports on their website? Have they even posted how much it costs to attend these across-the country parties? Why not?



If there is such great benefit to attending these conferences, how come taxes keep rising? Does anyone think we’re better off now than we were five years ago?



In my survey, 55 people are tentative attending. Of those, 20 per cent, or 11, are from Big Lakes County. I guess there is strength in numbers.



Former High Prairie mayor Diana Oliver put it best when she said you don’t need to send a baseball team across the country to gather information. One or two, OK, but 11?



The taxpayer needs to ask how many would attend if each councillor had to foot their own bill. It’s pretty safe to say Halifax is not a tourist destination hotspot on most of these councillor’s destination list.



Sometimes, our councils like to gauge what our neighbours are doing. Consider the following:



* The Town of Fairview has a bylaw stating that no one is allowed to attend the FCM unless it is in Alberta. Period!



* Slave Lake Mayor Tyler Warman says their council took it out of their budget after attending the conference in Edmonton a few years ago. To put it bluntly, it isn’t worth the money.



Given the growth of Slave Lake over High Prairie the last number of years, you can make an argument Slave Lake has been more successful at the conferences they choose to attend than High Prairie.



* The Town of Falher has never sent anyone to the FCM, regardless of whether it is in Alberta or outside of Alberta. Cost is the determining factor.



Ah, the cost! Look very carefully at the list and there you find the truth. The rich counties and municipal districts are sending the most people. The fact is they send the most people because they can afford to.



Is this what’s it’s all about? Some governments have lots of money so send everyone? The numbers don’t lie.



What a pathetic way to run any government!