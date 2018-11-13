Half of businesses ready to downsize

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Almost half of businesses surveyed in the High Prairie region plan to downsize, move or close, a business survey conducted by Big Lakes County has found.



About 24 per cent of business owners [19 businesses surveyed] are looking to expand while 39 per cent [31 businesses] are considering relocating, downsizing, selling or closing, says a report of a local business survey released Oct. 19.



“When our local businesses do well, our economy does well,” Reeve Ken Matthews says in a news release published from the county.



“It’s important for us to work with business owners towards their success. It’s a win-win.”



Big Lakes County’s Economic Development Authority released the findings of the 2018 Local Business Survey: Key Findings and Action Plan for the Big Lakes County – High Prairie – Swan Hills Area.



Key findings show that businesses in the area are optimistic and resilient, but are struggling in different ways.



Businesses are most concerned about the availability of skilled labour in the area, followed by development/building permit processes, internet and cell phone service, municipal property taxes and roads.



The survey was conducted to better understand the local business environment in the Big Lakes County, High Prairie, Swan Hills area.



One of the action items from the survey is to create a program aimed to improve retention and expansion of existing businesses as a way to increase investments and jobs.



While the business community appears stable at face value, there are underlying issues to monitor and address, that also include start-up activity, youth entrepreneurship, human resources planning and best practices, long-term planning for succession and growth, market diversification, and possible information gaps that impair decision making.



The survey randomly selected companies for statistical accuracy.



Other results show an optimistic business climate.



-More than 80 per cent of businesses are satisfied with doing business in the area and feel increasingly optimistic about the business climate and future revenues.

-Overall, businesses in the area are small [1-10 full-time employees] and long-standing operations [over 10 years] that own their own properties.

-They sell their goods and services mostly to the local market.



The EDA will also conduct a labour market study and work with relevant departments to better communicate its progress on permitting and on Internet/Cellular reception.



Focus is also on following up with companies that participated in the survey, as well as offering services to those that did not.



Funds for the local business survey were partially provided by the Alberta Community and Regional Economic Development Supports Program under Alberta Economic Development and Trade.



The report with results and action plan, along with expected outcomes is publicly available on the Big Lakes County website.