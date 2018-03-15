Gymnasts enjoy medal haul at Fairview Flip ‘n’ Fun



Richard Froese

South Peace News

Five gymnasts with the High Prairie Gymnastics Club were in top form at a warm-up competition Feb. 24 in Fairview.



“Our girls did amazing,” says Kristylynn Barton, acting treasurer.



Brielle Kit won gold as the overall winner.



Taylor Saitz won silver and Jaiden Barton tied for bronze with another competitor.



All five local gymnasts also won medals in different exercises.



Kit captured gold in bars, beam and vault and silver in floor.



Saitz won gold in bars and silver in beam, vault and floor.



Barton earned gold in vault and silver in bars, beam and floor.



Sharlee Samuelson won gold in bars and vault and silver in beam and floor.



Amy Syniak won silver in bars, beam, vault and floor.



Kit also finished second in a hand stand competition while Saitz placed fourth.



Other clubs also represented Falher, Peace River and Sexsmith.



Gymnasts appreciate the inspiration and leadership of head coach George Baranyai.



“The club thanks George for helping the girls to grow and develop their skills,” Barton says.



It was a wonderful experience for the girls, she notes.



Upcoming meets are scheduled for Peace River and Edmonton.