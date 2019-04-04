Gun & Sportsman Show April 13-14

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Spring is in the air and time for the 18th annual High Prairie Gun and Sports Sportsman Show set for April 13-14.



The High Prairie Fish and Game Association hosts the event at the Sports Palace and Gordon Buchanan Recreation Centre.



“It’s probably the second biggest gun and outdoor recreation show in the province behind Calgary,” says Darrell Basarab, who chairs the organizing committee.



“We expect another great show.”



Organizers predict the event will draw up to 5,000 people over two days.



About 150 exhibitors will travel from all over Alberta, Saskatchewan and British Columbia to attend.



The show includes a variety of recreation, boats, all-terrain vehicles, lawn and garden and local organizations and businesses.



Admission is only $5 per person each day.