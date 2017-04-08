Gun and Sportsman Show just weeks away

Mac Olsen

Spotlight

The 16th annual High Prairie Gun and Sportsman Show is coming soon and it will feature everything from home-based businesses to hunting equipment and apparel.

“There’s something for everybody at our show for the ladies, men and kids,” says chairperson Darrell Basarab. Last year, over 4,500 people attended.

The event will be held in High Prairie at the Sports Palace, Gordon Buchanan Recreation Centre and the curling rink from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on April 22, and from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on April 23. The entry fee is $5 for adults, while children 12 and under get in for free.

The three facilities will be filled to capacity. The curling rink will feature home-based businesses; the Sports Palace will have the recreational vehicle dealers, taxidermy services and others; and the GBRC will have the sporting goods and firearms dealers. As many as 125 vendors will be there, with over 400 tables of merchandise for sale.

A park-and-ride service will be available between the show and the Peavine Inn & Suites for both days.

A three-gun raffle is being held for the following firearms:

1st prize, Browning A5 12-gauge shotgun valued at $2,400.

2nd prize, Browning X-Bolt Hells Canyon Rifle 6.5 Creedmoor with scope, valued at $1,900.

3rd prize, Henry Evil Roy .22 LR Lever Action Rifle, valued at $585.

There will also be a draw for a DJI Phantom 4 Quadcopter Drone, with camera and backpack case. It is valued at $2,829.

Tickets are $5 each for both draws, and all draws will be made in the GBRC at 4 p.m. on April 23.

A dinner and dance will be held at the Elks Pro Rodeo Hall north of High Prairie, beginning at 5:30 p.m. on April 22. A roast beef dinner will be served and there will be a silent auction as well.

Backwater Breakdown will be the featured entertainment and the Royal Canadian Air Cadets Squadron No. 539 will perform a drill for guests.

Tickets for the dinner and dance are $30 per adult, $15 for children ages 10-14, while those under 10 get in for free. For those wanting to attend the dance only, the cost will be $10 per person.

All tickets are available from members of the High Prairie Fish and Game Association. In the Falher area, please contact Mac Olsen at (780) 837-4386, or via email at macolsen @iwantwireless.ca.

Volunteers are required to help with set up, take down and other duties. If you or your organization would like to volunteer, please contact Terry Rosser at (780) 523-0446.