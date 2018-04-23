Guest is a guest April 25

A popular children’s author is coming to the High Prairie Municipal Library April 25.



Alberta author Jacqueline Guest will speak beginning at 6 p.m. Her presentation is open to all ages and free to attend.



Guest’s well-drawn characters face issues common to every child such as bullying, blended families and physical challenges and are strong role models for today’s youth.



She also writes history; her local presentation will feature the laying of the first Trans-Atlantic cable and is called Ghost Messages.



The author visit is sponsored by the Young Alberta Book Society and Cenovus Energy.