Guess who’s coming for coffee?

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The president of the association which speaks for all urban municipalities in Alberta is coming to town.



Barry Morishita, Alberta Urban Municipalities Association president, will be in High Prairie Aug. 3 from 3:30-5:30 p.m. as part of his Alberta tour.



High Prairie town council discussed plans for his visit at their July 24 meeting. Morishita, who serves as the mayor of Brooks, sent an e-mail advising of his visit.



Council was pleased the AUMA president was visiting, and decided to comprise a list of subjects to discuss.



“What do we do with him?” asked Mayor Brian Panasiuk, who later advised he would be on holidays and not available.



Suggested tours of the town, an informal meeting in coffee shops, and the issues regarding brown fields topped council’s list.



Councillor Michael Long strongly suggested a tour, highlighting what High Prairie is and what it has to offer.



Councillors were asked to submit ideas for an agenda before his arrival.