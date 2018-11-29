Grouard water, sewer extensions proposed

Richard Froese

South Peace News

More residents and properties in Grouard could be getting water and sewer services under a Big Lakes County project.



At its regular meeting Nov. 14, county council directed administration to research and apply for grants to complete the project.



Council supported a motion by Grouard Councillor Fern Welch although administration recommended council receive the report for information.



“This has been studied for many years,” Welch says.



She adds that the Northern Lakes College campus would be a good start.



“The costs to complete phases 1 to 4 for a water and low-pressure sewer system is estimated at $7 million,” says a report from Vic Abel, director of public works.



MPE Engineering [formerly DCL Siemens Engineering Ltd.] completed a preliminary report and cost estimates for the county in 2009 and presented a project split into five phases if the county wishes to progress the project in that direction.



“For the purpose of grant applications and budgeting, current prices are probably still close to the 2009 numbers because 2009 was at the height of the economic boom and current prices are just now reaching those values,” Abel writes.



MPE has provided costs for a low-pressure system where each residence must still have its own septic tank and pump and a more traditionally urban gravity system.



“Apply for grants,” Welch says.



The county has already identified a funding program that could also include federal grants for projects that serve Indigenous communities, says Heather Nanninga, director of corporate services.



North Gilwood – Triangle Councillor Ken Matthews says grants are approved by provincial or federal governments from information provided in the application forms and the county has no say.



“The county is already applying for funding for many projects and should set its top priorities when looking for funding,” Abel writes in his report.



“If the county is successful in getting funding, it still must fund its share of the property.”