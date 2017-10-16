Grouard is always willing to help

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The Grouard Volunteer Fire Department has had a slow year for calls

“It’s been a quiet and a good year and we have responded to about 10 calls,” says deputy fire chief Herman Sutherland Sr.

“Some years, we get 20-30 calls.”

Firefighters battled a major structure fire Jan. 13 when fire destroyed a renovated two-storey seven-bedroom house on Mission Street.

One couple and three young children escaped the fire.

“That’s the most important that nobody was injured,” Sutherland says.

Outside its jurisdiction, the Grouard Fire Department helped fight a house fire in Whitefish during spring that was fatal for one person in the house.

Firefighters have also been called to three vehicle rollovers, two grass fires, plus a few needless residential false alarms.

The trend in lower calls is positive, the fire chief says.

“Everyone is being safe and more cautious,” Sutherland says.

“We don’t like to go to house fires or vehicle crashes.”

Grouard currently has a fire department of 14 members and is always open for more.

The department practises the second and fourth Tuesday night of each month at 7 p.m. at the fire hall.

For more information, phone Sutherland at [1-780] 655-4916.