Greenhouse, beekeepers, predicting rosy future

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Greenhouse growers and beekeepers in the region are optimistic about another fruitful season.

Christie’s Gardens and Greenhouses’ owner Christie Pollack predicts another healthy and rosy year for that industry as more people consider growing a garden to get fresher produce at a lower cost.

“Overall, the people I spoke to in our industry are optimistic for this spring,” Pollack says.

Gardening continues to grow.

“Trends within the industry include growing and creating decorative succulent planters, which is especially on trend, and vegetable gardening, with an emphasis on how to preserve what you grow,” Pollack says.

“Similar to last year, vegetable gardening is still becoming more popular because people love the idea of growing their own food, so we predict that fruit and vegetable plants will be what people are looking for this spring.”

As a result, greenhouses are predicted to flourish in 2017.

“Sales were slightly bearish within the industry in 2016 due to the economy, however, many greenhouses had seen an increase in the number of customers,” Pollack says.

Beekeepers in the honey industry expect to have a good year ahead.

“We were hit hard with the price last year, but it looks like we’re rebounding,” says McLennan beekeeper Grant Hicks, who completed his term as president of Alberta Beekeepers in November after five years.

Honey marketed to the United States was at 95 cents a pound US then, and increased to $1.10 to $1.15 by the end of February.

As winter winds down, the effects remain to be seen.

“It’s a bit early to know how much winter loss we’ll have,” Hicks says. “I expect it will be in the average range, 15-20 per cent.”

Honey producers remain frustrated by the fraudulent honey products on the market, especially from China, he says.

“The huge issue for us is the honey in China, which is actually a small portion of honey,” Hicks says.

“The Canadian Honey Council and the American Beekeepers are pressing for more-stringent import inspections.”

About 12 beekeepers are located in the High Prairie area.

Alberta is the top honey producer in Canada and one of the largest in the world, with the majority of hives in and around the greater Edmonton area and the Peace River region.